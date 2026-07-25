‘Kaajaana’ poster released

July 25, 2026

Mysuru: Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice- Chancellor (VC), University of Mysore (UoM), released the poster ‘Kaajaana,’ brought out by the research students of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), at a function organised at B.M. Shri auditorium, KIKS, Manasagangothri in city on Thursday.

Speaking after releasing the poster, Prof. Lokanath said that posters are not just a medium of giving information and opined that they are a reflection of the creativity, studiousness, interest in literature and social awareness.

“Through posters, students can share their knowledge they learnt in classrooms. Posters act as a communication bridge between students and society. ‘Kaajaana’ and Research Students Forum can play a prominent role is spreading the Universal Man (Vishwamanava) message of Kuvempu. Continuous innovation, quest for knowledge and creativity is the essence of education and posters mirror these values. Posters also enhance writing skills and encourage research work apart from establishing a regular connection with the society,” said Prof. Lokanath.

Eminent Kannada Scholar Prof. Ragow, who inaugurated ‘Nichcham Posatu,’ a Research Students Forum, on the occasion, said that ‘Nichcham Posatu’ is the beginning line of Pampa’s poetry.

“Poetry is always fresh and serious. Poetry has layers of meaning and gets renewed like an ocean. Dalit Movement added a new perspective of Pampa’s literature. Other faculties of Manasagangothri should be included to Kannada Sangha of KIKS. Inclusivity will increase emotional quotient,” he added and wished that ‘Kaajaana’ poster will emerge as rational one and attract readers across Karnataka.

KIKS Director Prof. M. Nanjaiah Honganur also spoke on the occasion.

KIKS Professor S.D. Shashikala, ‘Kaajaana’ Editor Dr. K.P. Lalitha, Assistant Editor H.P. Anita, Dr. H.P. Manju, Varahalli Anand and others were present. Dr. Amma Ramachandra rendered invocation. Dileep compered. Dr. Suresh welcomed the gathering. Tejaswini proposed a vote of thanks.