Stolen bike recovered even before FIR!

July 24, 2026

Accused arrested

Mysuru: At a time when the Police are often accused of failing to act promptly on oral or written complaints or delaying the registration of FIRs, Mandi Mohalla Police recovered a doctor’s stolen motorcycle even before a formal complaint was lodged.

The unusual case came to light on July 21, 2026, when the Police themselves called the doctor to inform him that his motorcycle, stolen on Dec. 20, 2025, had been recovered. Following the recovery and the arrest of the accused, an FIR was registered in the case.

The recovery also led the Police to trace four other stolen bikes, taking the total number of vehicles recovered from the accused to five, worth about Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Police sources told Star of Mysore that the doctor had orally informed them about the theft soon after it occurred. Treating the information seriously, they began an investigation that eventually led to the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen vehicles.

“We examined CCTV footage, identified a suspect, detained and interrogated him, following which he confessed to the bike thefts,” the Police said.

The complainant, Dr. Santhosh (name changed), a resident of K.R. Puram in Bengaluru and a doctor at East Point Hospital, had been using his father’s Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle (KA-36-K-8374) while pursuing his medical studies at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). The motorcycle, purchased in his father’s name, was brought to Mysuru in 2024 for his personal use.

On Dec. 20, 2025, Dr. Santhosh parked the motorcycle at around 9 am in MMC&RI hostel parking area before travelling to Bengaluru. When he returned around 7 pm, the vehicle was missing. Despite searching the area and making inquiries, he could not trace it.

On July 21, 2026, Mandi Mohalla Police informed him that the bike had been recovered and that the accused, identified as Prakash, 34, alias ‘Kunda,’ of Antharasanthe village in H.D. Kote taluk, had been arrested.

According to Police, Prakash was involved in the theft of five bikes, one each under the jurisdiction of Mandi, Devaraja, Lakshmipuram, Malavalli and Mandya Police Stations. All five stolen bikes have been recovered.