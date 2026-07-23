Mysuru set to be second IT & AI city

July 23, 2026

Mysuru BIG TECH Show-2026 — ‘Beyond Bengaluru’

State Government identifies 50-acre land to create world-class infrastructure

Mysuru: Mysuru BIG TECH Show-2026, titled ‘Beyond Bengaluru,’ organised by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) in association with the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, was inaugurated at the Infosys campus in Hootagalli here this morning.

With Mysuru being declared an ‘IT City’ and ‘AI City,’ plans to develop it as the second IT and AI hub after Bengaluru are being put into action.

The State Government has identified 50 acres of land to create world-class basic infrastructure, it is said.

In a fireside chat, Dr. S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries; N. Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology; and Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, KDEM Mysuru Cluster, shared their views on the district’s digital economy and the development of the IT, electronics and biotechnology sectors. Dr. Selvakumar said that an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) has been developed over 252 acres at Kochanahalli near Kadakola in the district and that efforts are underway to attract investors under the plug-and-play model.

Manjula said, the Examination and Certification Centre in Mysuru is being upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs. 100 crore, which is expected to benefit the electronics industry.

She added that Rs. 25 crore has been earmarked under the Cluster Seed Fund for the development of start-ups in the Mysuru cluster, out of the total allocation of Rs. 75 crore. Start-ups approved by the Expert Committee will be eligible for the assistance, she said.

KDEM CEO Sanjeev Kumar Gupta said, the Mysuru cluster is emerging as the second-largest IT export hub in the State. At present, Mysuru accounts for IT exports worth Rs. 5,700 crore, with the district’s digital economy valued at 1.3 billion US dollars.

This is expected to grow to 5.4 billion US dollars with the inclusion of biotechnology products. The target is to increase exports to 10 billion US dollars in the coming years, he said.

He added that in the last three months alone, five new companies have commenced operations in the district with an investment of Rs. 495 crore, creating modern infrastructure over 93,000 sq. ft. and generating 1,100 jobs.

Dr. Avinash Menon, MD, Karnataka Information Technology Services (KITS) and Director, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T; B.V. Naidu, Chairman, KDEM; Sudhanva Dhananjaya, Lead Industry Anchor, Mysuru Cluster, and Chairman and Managing Director, Excelsoft; Saurab Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM; Ashok Chandak, President, IESA and SEMI; Bhaskar Varma, Regional Director, NASSCOM; Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru; Munna Prasad Thakur, Chief General Manager, Network-IV, Commercial Clients Group (CSG), State Bank of India; V. Mahadesha, Jurisdictional Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI); B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER); Vinayak Hegde, Vice-President and Delivery Head, Infosys; and Bhaskar Kalale, Industry Anchor and Chairman, TiE Mysuru, were present.