25th Anniversary of Sri Kavery Kodava Assn., Mysore East

July 27, 2026

Mysuru: Sri Kavery Kodava Association, Mysore East, will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary at Kodagu Model School premises in Vidyashankar Layout, Mysuru, on Aug. 9 (Sunsay) at 10 am.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Virajpet MLA Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait will be the chief guests.

Mukkatira Punit Kuttayya, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad, Dr. Thithira Roshan Appachu, Chief Electrical Inspector, Government of Karnataka and Ex-Officio Additional Secretary (Licensing), Energy Department, Government of Karnataka and Ponjanda Ganapathy, President, Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, will be the guests of honour.

Kademada M. Belliappa, President, Sri Kavery Kodava Association, Mysore East, will preside over the event.

Cultural programme

Kuppanda Chayaa Nanjappa Rajappa, Founder and Managing Partner, Nectar Fresh, will inaugurate the cultural programme to be held at 3.30 pm.

The evening will feature Kodava Valaga Dance Competition, Kolata dance by ladies, Dance by children and Lucky Dip Contest (Donors Coupon).

Also, a musical evening will be held from 6 pm onwards.