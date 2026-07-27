New team of International Lingayat Youth Forum, Mysuru

July 27, 2026

ILYF President M. Mahesh (sitting centre) is seen with the new team of office-bearers and other guests during the Annual General Body Meeting and iLEAD programme held at a private hotel in city yesterday.

Mysuru: The International Lingayat Youth Forum (ILYF), Mysuru, held its Annual General Body Meeting for the year 2025-26 and iLEAD programme at a private hotel in city yesterday.

The following have been elected as the office-bearers of ILYF, Mysuru, for the year 2026-2027:

President – M. Mahesh (MRF); Vice-President – Theertha S. Swamy; Secretary – B.M. Rudresha; Treasurer – S. Santhosh; Joint Secretary – H.S. Krishnamurthy.

EC Members – B. Mahadevaswamy, Dayanidhi, Mallikarjuna Swamy, S. Mohan, Pragathi Baga, S. Harish Kumar, K.L. Mahadevaprasad, M. Nagesh, S. Manoj, T.N. Manoj, D.M. Keerthi and Hemanth; Admin – C.B. Swamy.

Dr. Priyadarshini Ishwar Sanikopp, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cubbon Park Sub-Division, Bengaluru, was the chief guest on the occasion. Gundlupet MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad was the guest of honour.

Former ILYF President K.S. Mahadevaprasad, who won a seat as a member of the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) in the 2026 general elections, was felicitated. Former Presidents and Members of ILYF were present.