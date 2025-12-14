Ganja hidden in jeans seized at Mysuru Central Prison
December 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: An attempt to smuggle marijuana (ganja) concealed inside the waistbands of jeans into Mysuru Central Prison has come to light, with two persons taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to prison officials, Roopa, who had arrived at the prison on Friday evening to deliver clothes to her son Akash, an undertrial prisoner, allegedly attempted to sneak the contraband inside.

The act was reportedly orchestrated by M. Suresh, who is said to have instructed her to carry out the smuggling. Both Roopa and Suresh were detained by prison authorities and later handed over to the Mandi Mohalla Police Station.

Before permitting the prison visit, staff members Priyanka and Revanna inspected the bag brought by Roopa. During the inspection, they noticed suspicious objects concealed in the waistbands of two                                                pairs of jeans.

In the presence of senior officials, the jeans were subjected to a detailed examination, which led to the recovery of six packets of ganja wrapped in plastic and carbon paper.

The packets contained a paste-like substance suspected to be ganja. Upon questioning, Roopa reportedly confessed that she had acted on the instructions of Suresh to smuggle the material into the prison.

While Suresh denied the allegations, both individuals were handed over to the Police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Police officials are yet to disclose details regarding the arrests.

