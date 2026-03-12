No CNG shortage but auto gas prices surge

March 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru has not faced any shortage of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) used for vehicles despite concerns over fuel supply disruptions. CNG stations in the city, including Agni Gas, Propel Gas, Think Gas and AG&P Pratham, reported that supplies remain steady. Fuel continues to be delivered on schedule, with some outlets maintaining advance bookings to ensure adequate stock.

However, auto gas prices have risen sharply, with a sudden increase of Rs. 10 per kg within just four days. The hike has triggered frustration among auto drivers, many of whom expressed concern over rising operating costs.

Naveen, Manager of Propel Gas, said the price earlier stood at Rs. 53.76 per kg but has now increased to Rs. 63.76 due to international supply disruptions.

“We are receiving gas at the same higher rate and passing it on to consumers. Some people misunderstand the situation, while others accept it,” he said.

Sanjeeth Kumar Suman, Regional Manager of Think Gas, clarified that their CNG supply remains unaffected. “Prices have even dropped slightly from Rs. 87 to Rs. 85. The war has not impacted our supply chain. Future steps will depend on decisions taken by the Union Government,” he said.