Guv accepts Siddu’s resignation as CM

May 29, 2026

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who quit yesterday.

Siddaramaiah had submitted his resignation to the Governor’s Special Secretary Prabhushankar in his (Governor) absence on Thursday afternoon.

However, Gehlot, who returned to Bengaluru from Indore late last evening issued a notification today accepting the resignation of Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Subsequently the State Cabinet is dissolved.