CLP meeting tomorrow: D.K. Shivakumar

May 29, 2026

New Delhi: Outgoing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to elect a new leader is slated to be held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru tomorrow (May 30).

Speaking to media persons at the premises of ITC Maurya Hotel here this noon, Shivakumar said, the timing of CLP meeting is not decided yet, but has spoken to acting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard.

All the MLAs have been told to be present in Bengaluru, as the process of electing new CLP leader should be completed first, before deciding on any other matters, he added.

New Cabinet

To a media query on the new Cabinet, Shivakumar chose not to reply and walked towards his car and pulled up the side window, while his brother and former MP D.K. Suresh, boarded the backseat of the car.

Earlier, Shivakumar called on Siddaramaiah at ITC Maurya Hotel with K.J. George, who had served as the Energy Minister in the recent Cabinet of Siddaramaiah, present at that time.

‘X’ post on Siddu

Meanwhile, in a continued show of bonhomie among both the leaders, D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, has posted a detailed message on his ‘X’ handle, this morning singing paeans of Siddaramaiah.

The part reproduction of Shivakumar’s post on ‘X’ is as follows: God doesn’t give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities. Sri Siddaramaiah avaru’s life is one of the finest reflections of this thought. From a humble village in Mysuru to leading Karnataka as Chief Minister, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to social justice.

As he steps down from the office of the Chief Minister, I express my heartfelt gratitude and deep respect for his years of service and leadership to the people of Karnataka…

Shivakumar, taking to social media, to express his opinion, is perceived as a strategic move to avoid any faux pas, triggered by emotion, while reacting verbally about current political weather.

‘Silence… as told by deity’

A strong believer in the deity of Nonavinakere Ajjayya of Sri Kadasiddeshwar Mutt in Tumakuru and its pontiff Nonavinakere Karivrishaba Deshikendra Shivayogeeshwara Swamiji, D.K. Shivakumar is following the words of Swamiji.

‘Mathu Adidare Mutthu Odedu Hogalide’ (a good old adage in Kannada that means in English; If one speaks, the chain of pearls will break), is the message, believed to have been conveyed by the deity to Shivakumar, who has since been following the same ditto like an obedient student, by maintaining silence most of the time and reacting only to serious matters, till he takes oath as the new Chief Minister.

That apart, Shivakumar has issued strict instructions to his followers not to utter any word. To convey the message, Shivakumar, himself refrained from speaking to media, after the breakfast meeting held at CM’s official residence ‘Cauvery’ yesterday.

Prior to visiting Delhi, Shivakumar had visited Kadasiddeshwar Mutt twice in a day to seek the blessings of the deity.