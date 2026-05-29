‘Mysuru to be Health Hub’
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‘Mysuru to be Health Hub’

May 29, 2026

Former Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurates ‘MYHOPE – 2026 Conference on Mysore Hospital Operations and Patient Experience’

Mysore/Mysuru:  Former Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Mysuru has all the potential to become a Tier-1 Good Quality City in Health Sector.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating ‘MYHOPE-2026 Conference on Mysore Hospital Operations and Patient Experience,’ themed  ‘Transforming Mysuru: From Traditional Care to Global Standards,’ organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru Zone, at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in city this morning.

Gundu Rao, citing his own experience of reaching Mysuru from Bengaluru in merely two hours by road, said “Mysuru city has better transportation connectivity through road, rail and air. However, in Bengaluru, which witnesses heavy rush, it takes a minimum of two to three hours to reach a destination.”

The State Government is focusing more on health sector, by devising better plans and policies. A  sensitive and emotional sector that is, Mysuru has all the potential to become Tier-1 Good Quality City in Health Sector, with its myriad attractions like culture, tourism, heritage and yoga, to make it a health hub, he said.

“Moreover, Mysuru is attracting people in such a way that, some of my friends in Hyderabad sold their assets there and settled down in Mysuru city. Such is the peaceful atmosphere the city boasts of,” said Rao.

Unlike 2011, when the rate of urbanisation was recorded at 31% in Karnataka, it has now touched 50% and is expected to reach 70% in the future. Similar is the rate of urbanisation in Mysuru, with healthcare being the main attraction, with the existence of reputed hospital chains, both in public and private sector.

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N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Senior Vice-President, Rest of Karnataka, Apollo BGS Hospitals said, Mysuru is promoting organ donation in a big way, thus emerging as a Southern Healthcare Hub.

Dr. Chandrabhan Singh, President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mysuru Chapter said, with the invention of Artificial Intelligence (AI), newer technologies are being incorporated in the health sector. On the other hand, the Government should reform and address issues plaguing health sector.

Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, recalled that compared to when he shifted his base to Mysuru in 1980, the city now offers a strong healthcare eco system and healthcare sustainability, with healthcare becoming affordable.

Utsav Agarwal, Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone, Savitha Mallappa, Vice-Chairperson, CII Mysuru, Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar, President, Mysore Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres  (MAHAN) and others were present.

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