High Command to decide on new CM but DKS has chances: Rao
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High Command to decide on new CM but DKS has chances: Rao

May 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the political developments, triggered by the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday, the outgoing Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, said it is the prerogative of the Party High Command to take a call on the new CM.

Speaking to media persons, outside CII conference venue, Rao said, the High Command will decide on the matters related to who should succeed Siddaramaiah as the new CM, followed by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Cabinet Ministers. While D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), the outgoing Deputy Chief Minister, has all the chances to become CM, he added.

To a question on the long heard demand for a dalit CM, ignored yet again, Rao said, it is the Congress Government, that has initiated several welfare schemes for the cause of dalits.

AICC President M. Mallikarjun Kharge himself is a dalit, reaffirmed Rao, while replying to another query on dalits being denied prominent political power.

He (Rao) feigned ignorance over his chances of being inducted in the next Cabinet, as the present Cabinet is dissolved, with the Governor accepting the resignation of the CM and dissolving the Council of Ministers.

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