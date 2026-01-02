International Day of Yoga – 2026: 1.2 lakh yoga enthusiasts to perform in city on June 21
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International Day of Yoga – 2026: 1.2 lakh yoga enthusiasts to perform in city on June 21

May 29, 2026

Mahasankalp Divas on May 31 at Mysore Palace premises

Mysore/Mysuru: About 1.20 lakh yoga enthusiasts from 120 yoga centres in city will take part in the International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru, said Yoga Federation of Mysuru President D. Srihari, here this morning.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan, he said a total of 10,000 yoga enthusiasts would take part in the main event to be held at Mysore Palace premises on June 21 while others would be taking part in the events to be held at various schools, apartments and convention centres across the city.

“We have already conducted training programmes for about 1,000 yoga trainers, who would be visiting various schools and apartments to train the residents and other participants on various yogasanas,” he said.

Meanwhile, as a prelude to International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21, the Yoga Federation of Mysuru has organised Mahasankalp Divas on May 31 at Mysore Palace premises. The event will be held under the leadership of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

“The Mahasankalp Divas will witness all 1,000 yoga trainers taking part in the event to get to know about the Yoga Day protocols. General public are also allowed to participate,” he added.

Participants of Mahasankalp Divas will assemble at Mysore Palace premises at 5.45 am. The stage programme will be held from 6 am to 6.15 am following which various yogasanas will be performed as per the  protocol till 7.15 am.

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Federation President Srihari also released the posters of International Day of Yoga on the occasion.

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