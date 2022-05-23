Yoga rehearsals begin aiming at a mega show

May 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the confirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lead-participation in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 in the city, various yoga schools and institutions, under the banner of Mysuru Yoga Federation, conducted a rehearsal of yoga at Maharaja College Grounds in city yesterday.

Over 150 master trainers in the common yoga protocol participated in the brainstorming rehearsal session which was launched by MLA S.A Ramdas.

The rehearsals were held with the aim of setting a Guinness World Record with over 2 lakh yoga enthusiasts performing yoga on IDY on June 21. The rehearsal entailed dhyana, pranayama and practising the various postures stipulated in the common protocol. About 500 teachers are being trained as master trainers who will later impart training to thousands of yoga enthusiasts across Mysuru.

Starting today, the trainers will visit schools and other institutions to train those interested in being a part of the event. The rehearsals for the IDY will be held every Sunday. The session on May 29 will be held at Suttur Mutt in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Later, the sessions will be held at different venues on different days: June 5 at Mysore Palace, June 12 and 19 at Mysore Race Course Grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that Mysuru has a great potential in all the sectors — from bank note printing hub to yoga, heritage, medical, meditation, tourism, hospitality etc. PM Modi’s participation in the IDY will also help the entire region to flourish and the city will be a host to international audiences, he said.

Stating that the announcement of the PM’s visit to city has created a festive mood, Ramdas said, “Every effort must be made and preparations must be done in such a way that 2 lakh yoga enthusiasts including small children and elders must fill all roads from Mysore Palace to Chamundi Hill,” he added.

Yoga Federation of Mysore President and GSS Foundation Head D. Srihari said that the PM’s visit to Mysuru is a result of constant and dedicated efforts for eight years. “There was a Guinness World Record of Mass Yoga in 2017. This year all preparations are being made to break this and create a new record.”

Mysuru earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, in the largest yoga lesson category. With 55,506 participants, the city officially entered the Records Book for the largest gathering at a single venue on June 21, 2017 on the occasion of IDY.

AYUSH Mysuru District Officer Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi, University of Mysore Physical Education Department Director P. Krishnaiah, Ramdev Patanjali Institution’s Sashikumar, Patanjali Yoga Foundation’s Satyanarayana, Gopalakrishna and others were present.

For PM’s Yoga Day visit…

In a bid to keep the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi clean and tidy as the PM is scheduled to participate in International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations in Mysuru on June 21 and also as a security measure, the staff of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) cleared numerous petty shops that were conducting business opposite to the APMC Yard in Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road using earth-excavating machines this morning and levelled the ground.