‘Capacity building helps in delivering efficient service’

May 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that capacity building helps a lot in delivering efficient service, Capacity Building Commission (CBC) Human Resource Member Dr. R. Balasubramaniam said that the CBC shall determine the roll-out strategy of National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) — Mission Karmayogi. He was interacting with apprentices at Railway Workshop in Ashokapuram yesterday.

Maintaining that the capacity building programme is going on successfully under the leadership of SWR Railway Divisional Manager Rahul Agarwal, Dr. Balasubraniam, who is also the Founder of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) at Mysuru, opined that the programme has helped the frontline staff who are always in direct contact with the commuters and public. Opining that every staff member should develop an attitude of service in daily life, he lauded the Railways for organising this programme.

Under ‘Mission Rail Karmayogi’ programme, SWR has planned to train more than 600 staff and the training started on May 3. The training is being simultaneously conducted at Mysuru, Arasikere, Sakleshpur and Chikkajajur. Train Ticket Examiners (TTE), reservation and advanced booking staff, Station Masters and other commercial staff, who are in direct contact with the public, are being trained in nine batches.

CBC is headed by Adil Zainulbhai and has former Bruhat Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi as Member (Administration) and Hemang Jani as Secretary.