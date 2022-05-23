Three-Day TechBharat-2022 conclave concludes
May 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day ‘TechBharat-2022’ Conclave, with the theme ‘Transforming India’s Food Technology and Agronomic Landscape’ organised by Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), Mysuru, at its campus concluded yesterday.

The expo featuring Agri-tech, Food-tech, Rural-tech, Energy-tech, Green-tech, Bio-tech, e- trading, online marketing, supply chain, agricultural waste management and recycling developed by CFTRI and other prime institutions like Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) received overwhelming response with thousands actively participating on all the three days.

Over 100 institutions, 400 plus start-ups and 250 delegates of Agri and Food sectors were benefited with the new technologies and ideas displayed at the expo.

Expos must be held frequently

Srinivasalu, a resident of Vontikoppal and Subhashini of Railway Trust, speaking to SOM suggested that similar expos like TechBharat must be organised frequently. The expo not only featured various agri and food products but also provided various information about them

Good sales

Ganapathi, Ramya, Aradhya, Shobha, Sindhu and Harsha,  who had kept stalls in the expo expressed their happiness about good response from the public on all three-days. They said that it helped them to build a good relationship with the customers besides fetching them a                                                               good profit.

CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh said that the students have gained knowledge in this expo.

“The expo was a success and discussions will be held with top officials to host such expos in future,” she said

Scientists P. Munilal, Dr. B.V. Satyendra Rao, Dr. Paragi Ramesh, Rajesh Myache  and others were present.

