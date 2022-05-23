CM Bommai leaves for Davos

May 23, 2022

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday left for Davos on a five-day visit to participate in the World Economic Forum Summit.

“The Centre has made public details regarding the FDI for fourth quarter of 2021-22 that shows that Karnataka has stood first in the country by accounting for 53% of FDI that has flown to India in the field of computer hardware and software,” he told reporters.

“I will be meeting many business honchos and captains of the industry. Many of them have shown interest in investing in Karnataka. I am confident of getting a good response for our efforts to attract investments into the State,” he said. The sessions were beginning from Monday itself, the Chief Minister pointed out.

CM Bommai is scheduled to return to Bengaluru on Thursday after attending the summit. Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, IT, BT Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and senior officials are accompanying the Chief Minister in his foreign visit.