MUDA scam echoes in Delhi

July 26, 2024

BJP MPs stage protest outside Parliament House; seek Karnataka CM’s resignation

New Delhi: Following intense debates and protests in the Karnataka Assembly, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allocation scam, also known as the 50:50 site allocation scam, echoed outside the Parliament in New Delhi this morning. Karnataka MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament House to demand accountability and a thorough investigation into the controversy.

The MPs, holding placards and calling for action, criticised both the Congress party and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, whose name has figured in the scam. They demanded CBI probe into the alleged Rs. 4,000 crore scam, expressing scepticism about the effectiveness of ongoing State investigations.

Key figures in the protest included MPs Basavaraj Bommai, P.C. Gaddigoudar, Jagadish Shettar, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Jaggesh, B.Y. Raghavendra, Govinda Karjol, and Capt. Brijesh Chowta.

The MPs raised slogans condemning the alleged embezzlement of public funds from Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Bommai accused Congress of misappropriating Rs. 1,087 crore from Valmiki Corporation and questioned Rahul Gandhi’s position on the matter. He demanded a CBI investigation and called for CM’s resignation.

Bommai specifically challenged Rahul Gandhi, asking, “What was Rahul Gandhi doing while Dalit funds were being looted? Such corruption can only be orchestrated by the Congress party.” He added, “If they are innocent, they should allow a CBI investigation.”

Shettar criticised CM Siddaramaiah for avoiding discussion of the MUDA scam in Assembly. “Siddaramaiah is obstructing a detailed discussion on the issue, which suggests the BJP’s concerns are justified. This is why the BJP is protesting.”

Capt. Brijesh Chowta denounced Siddaramaiah’s Government as the worst in Karnataka’s history. He stated, “Siddaramaiah claims to champion the backward classes, yet he is involved in a major corruption scandal affecting the Scheduled Tribes.”

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi also condemned the level of corruption under Siddaramaiah’s administration. He said, “The extent of corruption in Karnataka is alarming, prompting continuous public outcry.”

“The Karnataka BJP has persistently highlighted corruption in both MUDA and Valmiki scams. Unfortunately, discussions on MUDA are being blocked. Siddaramaiah is directly named in the MUDA scam. The Congress party is at the root of this corruption. I urge Siddaramaiah to resign and hand over the case to the CBI,” Joshi added.