Sports

Mysuru to host first leg from June 20

June 3, 2026

KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 – Season 5
Mysuru, June 3- Season 5 of KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 will be held from June 20 to July 12. This year, the tournament will be held in Mysuru, Hubballi and Bengaluru.
Mysuru will host the first leg between June 20 and June 26. The second leg will be held in Hubballi from June 27 to July 3 and the final leg including the play-offs and the finals will be held in Bengaluru from July 5 to July 12.
In the opening match of season 5, Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics will lock horns on June 20 at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium in Manasagangothri before Mysore Warriors take on debutants Shivamogga Yodhas in the second match of the opening-day.
Coastal Kings Mangaluru, also a new franchise this season, will make their tournament debut against Hubli Tigers on June 21.
Mysuru and Hubballi will host 12 matches each, while Bengaluru will stage 10 matches, including Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the Final, as the six franchises battle for the coveted title.
The player auction for Season 5 will be held on June 5 in Bengaluru, with more than 150 players set to go under the hammer for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
The auction will be streamed live between 9 am and 1 pm on Sony Ten 5 HD/SD.

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