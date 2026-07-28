CM Shivakumar arriving in city on July 31

July 28, 2026

Mysuru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be visiting the city for the first time on July 31, after becoming the CM.

Announcing this at a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, District Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that the CM will be accorded a grand welcome.

“Upon arriving in the city, Shivakumar will take part in the Congress workers convention at J.K. Grounds near the City Railway Station at 3 pm on July 31 where he will be felicitated. Earlier, there were plans for welcoming Shivakumar on Aug.1 but as he is scheduled to receive Prime Minister Modi on that day it was rescheduled. A similar convention was held in Mysuru when Siddaramaiah visited the city for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister earlier and this has been the practise followed by the Congress,” he pointed out.

KPCC Working President and MLA Tanveer Sait, who also addressed the press meet, said that the convention is being organised under the aegis of City and District Units of the Congress.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad, AICC Observer Rajesh Thakur and other top State Congress leaders will be taking part in the convention, he said adding that arrangements are being worked out for according a grand welcome to D.K. Shivakumar on July 31.

MLAs K. Harishgowda, Anil Chikkamadu, D. Ravishankar and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and other party leaders were present at the press meet.