PM to visit RK Vidyashala

July 28, 2026

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Viveka Smaraka – Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre on Narayana Shastri Road in city on Aug. 1 at 3.30 pm, said President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, Swami Muktidanandaji, here this morning.

Addressing the media persons at the premises of Sri Ramakrishha Ashram in Yadavagiri, Swami Muktidanandaji said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at the Viveka Smaraka, will offer a special puja at Old Shiva Temple located at the premises, before offering floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda.

“The Prime Minister will also visit the prayer hall located on the third floor of the building, where he will offer floral tributes to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda. Later, he will watch a three-minute audio-video presentation at amphitheatre. Besides, arrangements have been made for meditation at a hall where Swami Vivekananda stayed during his visit to Mysuru,” he added.

Inaugural at Ramakrishna Vidyashala

Following the inauguration of Viveka Smaraka, PM Modi will travel by road to Sri Ramakrishna Ashram at Yadavagiri for a brief visit. Later, he will attend the formal inauguration programme of Viveka Smaraka to be held at Ramakrishna Vidyashala (R.K. Vidyashala) stadium also at Yadavagiri at 4.25 pm, where he will address the gathering for about 30 minutes after unveiling the plaque.

Docu on century old Ashram

PM Modi will also watch a documentary on 100-year journey of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram. Later, PM Modi will be presented with an idol of Swami Vivekananda sculpted by Mysuru’s sculptor Arun Yogiraj along with GI products of Mysuru. ‘Valmiki Ramayana’ book in Kannada will be released on the occasion.

Swami Muktidanandaji also mentioned that Srimat Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, President, Ramakrishna Mutt and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Mutt will grace the occasion.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be the guests of honour. State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra and Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will be the special invitees.

Ramakrishna Ashram has also invited 120 sadhus and sanyasinis from across country for inaugural event. Apart from them, 120 dignitaries and around 6,000 students will be taking part in the event. Swami Muktidanandaji also added that only those with valid passes issued by Ramakrishna Ashram will be allowed to take part in the event.

Prime Minister Modi will return to New Delhi from Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli, same day.

At Viveka Smaraka

Following the inaugural event at Viveka Smaraka – Smruti Samsmarana programme will be held at the amphitheatre between 7 pm and 8.50 pm. Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Urban Development and District Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest.

Events

The Day-2 events will feature Usha Keerthana and meditation at Viveka Smaraka between 6.30 am and 7.30 am, followed by special puja at Shiva Temple between 8 am and 9 am. Viveka Smaraka – Kruthajnata Samarparna programme will be held between 9.30 am and 1 pm at the amphitheatre in presence of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. Gadag MLA H.K. Patil will be the chief guest. Later, at an event to be held between 3 pm and 5.30 pm Avadhoota Datta Peetham’s Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji will grace the occasion. Meghalaya Governor C.H.Vijayashankar will be the chief guest and Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi, Secretary Rev. Swami Sarvalokanandaji Maharaj will be the guest of honour.

The cultural programme to be held between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm, will feature ‘Shiva Damaru – Viveka Ganamrutha’ by Vid. Jagadeesh D. Kurthkoti and party from Bengaluru.