Centre approves Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Mandya

July 28, 2026

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnav writes letter to Union Minister HDK

Mandya: In a boost to citizen-centric digital governance in the State, the Central Government has approved the establishment of a UIDAI-run ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ in Mandya district, fulfilling a long-pending public demand raised by Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) had met Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnav and had discussed the establishment of Aadhaar Seva Kendra, which had been pending for many years.

He had also submitted a memorandum in this regard and discussed strengthening the registration and update services of Aadhaar details in the district.

Aadhaar services are needed for getting scholarships, examinations, Direct Cash Transfer (DBT) schemes and several other Government services and it is essential to provide permanent Aadhaar facility in the district, Minister Kumaraswamy had convinced Ashwini Vaishnav.

Ashwini Vaishnav, who accepted the HDK’s request, dashed a letter to Kumaraswamy, stating that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has verified it.

While Aadhaar enrolment and update services are currently available through 110 operational enrolment kits across Mandya district, UIDAI has now decided to set up an Aadhaar Seva Kendra with four enrolment kits in Mandya. This will significantly enhance the Aadhaar Seva infrastructure in the district, he said.

HDK thanks Ashwini Vaishnav

I am very happy to share that the Government of India has approved the establishment of an ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ in Mandya to fulfil the long-standing demand of the people of Sugarland.

Responding to my request, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav informed me through a letter about the establishment of an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Mandya. The establishment of this centre will make it very easy for the people of Mandya and the surrounding areas to get Aadhaar registration and information update services. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a strong determination and clear vision to provide citizen services to the people of the country in an easy and simple way. I also express my heartfelt gratitude to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for his prompt support and positive response in implementing this important initiative.

—Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy