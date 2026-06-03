Sports

Cyclists pedal to celebrate ‘World Bicycle Day’ in city

June 3, 2026

Caption: Department of Public Libraries Deputy Director B. Manjunath flagging off the bicycle jatha in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple this morning.
Mysuru, June 3 (VNS) – Urging students, youths and other citizens to maintain physical health, discipline and adopt eco-friendly lifestyle, ACP (Palace Security) Chandrashekar urged people to include cycling as part of their daily lifestyle.


He was speaking at the valedictory of bicycle jatha jointly organised by Mysuru Athletes Club, Cyclopedia, Royal Ryders Mysuru and Mysuru Cycling Team as part of ‘World Bicycle Day’ celebrations at Government Youth Hostel in city this morning.
Earlier, the bicycle jatha was flagged-off by Department of Public Libraries Deputy Director B. Manjunath in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. Department of Commercial Taxes Deputy Director (retd.) Ramesh Narasaiah and Balya Foundation President Anil were present.
More than 50 cycling enthusiasts took part in the jatha which began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and passed through Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Gun House Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Saraswathipuram Fire Station, Kukkarahalli Lake, Gaddige Road before culminating at Government Youth Hostel located at Gangothri Layout.

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