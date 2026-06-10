MRT-21 & MLC-9 donate new classroom to Bannur School

Mysore Round Table (MRT) -21 and Mysore Ladies Circle (MLC)-9 jointly donated Rs. 5 lakh for the construction of a classroom at Sri Sharada Shikshana Trust School in Bannur under its Freedom Through Education (FTE) project. The newly constructed classroom was inaugurated recently. Seen in the picture are Area 13 Project Convenor LMF Tr. Mohan Raj, Pavitra Mohan Raj, Area 13 Chairperson Cr. Nagashree, Area 13 Secretary Treasurer Tr. Sunil, Chairman MRT-21 LMF Tr. Akshay Koneri, MLC-9 Chairperson Cr. Srinija Akshay, MLC-9 Secretary Cr. Nagamayuri and MRT-21 Secretary LMF Tr. Rakesh Kumar.
Recent Comments