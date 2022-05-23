Subramanyeshwara Swamy Temple at Siddalingapura getting a makeover

May 23, 2022

Devotee from Tamil Nadu funding project to construct a stone Gopura behind facade

Mysore/Mysuru: The famed Sri Subramanyeshwara Swamy Temple at Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway is getting a major makeover and a stone Gopura will be built in the coming days. The foundation has already been laid but continuous rain is playing a spoilsport.

The annual fair of the Temple or Subramanya Shashti Jatra Mahotsava and Rathotsava is usually held in December where thousands of devotees, braving the early morning chill, throng the temple to have a darshan of the snake-headed God. The temple authorities bring the six-foot tall Nagabharana from the District Treasury for the devotees to worship.

Chief Priest of the Temple M.V. Subramanya told Star of Mysore that an imposing structure of the temple or the Gopura will come up right behind the original façade that faces the Highway. “A devotee from Tamil Nadu had made a vow at this Temple and he has been immensely benefited by this. He offered to construct the stone Gopura and he is funding the entire project and the other minor expenses are being taken care of by the Temple management,” the Priest said.

The earlier structure behind the façade has been demolished and a wider space has been created for the Gopura to stand tall. “We have not touched the ‘moola sthana’ or the original place of the anthill (considered sacred) and we have covered it with iron so that no damage occurs to it,” he said.

Subramanya is expecting the Gopura and other works to be completed by November for a grand Subramanya Shashti in December. “But the rain is spoiling the work. The foundation has been laid and the concrete works are on in full swing for the Gopura. Stone works will start soon after the rain stops. Already 25 bags of cement have been destroyed by relentless rain,” he said.

Once the Gopura is constructed, the Temple will have a grand look. Moreover, in 2020 the defunct ‘Kalyani’ (Temple Pond) adjacent to the Temple was rejuvenated by Namma Mysuru Foundation. The area around Kalyani, which was completely covered with wild growth of bushes and weeds, was cleaned and the 21 steps were restored. Silt was removed from the water body and all the water entry points to the Kalyani were cleared of any blockages.