K.R. Mills partially demolished for Mysuru-Bengaluru road widening
October 25, 2019

Mysuru: With the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway being widened, a portion of the building of K.R. Mills, a heritage structure on the Highway, was razed on Wednesday, to facilitate road widening.

The Krishnarajendra Textile Mills, popularly known as K.R. Mills,was established by the then Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1929,to provide employment to the people of the region. The Mill was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the erstwhile Mysore State.

The Mill which was once with the State Government,was later sold to private parties. But the Mill was closed down due to mounting losses a few years ago. Now, a portion of the building has been demolished to facilitate Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway expansion.

