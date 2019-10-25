MCC Comr. assures regular water supply by year-end to areas coming under N.R. Assembly segment

October 25, 2019

Mysuru: A day after he came under severe attack from Corporators at the MCC General Council meeting on Tuesday for failing to address drinking water woes, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde on Wednesday said that measures will be taken to supply regular drinking water to all MCC wards coming under N.R. Assembly segment.

Speaking at a programme organised at Abdul Nazir Sab State Administrative Training Institute here recently to discuss drinking water issues in city recently, Gurudatta Hegde directed the officials to take immediate measures for resolving the water crisis in N.R. Assembly segment.

Pointing out that a meeting was held over four years ago to sort out drinking water woes in N.R. Assembly segment, he said that the Assembly Constituency needs 90 MLD (Million Litres a Day) of water and presently only 60 MLD of water is being supplied, which had resulted in the problem.

Stating that measures will be taken to enhance the capacity of water pumps at Melapura and Rammanahalli Pumping Stations from where water is supplied to the Constituency, the MCC Commissioner said that two more pumps of higher capacity will be installed at the stations to augment water supply. He further said that once this is done, 100 MLD of water will be pumped, which will be a solution to the drinking water woes not only of N.R. Assembly segment, but that of the entire city.

At the programme, the MCC officials admitted that there were disruptions in K.R. and Chamaraja Assembly segments too and this was because of erratic power supply. However, necessary measures have been taken to meet the water demand, they said and added that water supply would be disrupted if there is power problem.

“The residents are also questioning us on water supply only during the night and no water during the day, which has made us uncomfortable. Also the residents are demanding answers on why there is water crisis when Cauvery and Kabini rivers are flowing close-by,”, the Corporators pointed out and took the officials to task for failing to address the issue in an appropriate manner.

