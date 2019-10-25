MLAs’ disqualification case: SC resumes hearing
News

MLAs’ disqualification case: SC resumes hearing

October 25, 2019

New Delhi: The Supreme Court this morning resumed the hearing on the petitions filed by disqualified Karnataka MLAs, who have questioned their ouster by former Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

Soon after the hearing began, Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the then Assembly Speaker, presented a strong case defending the disqualification of the legislators, arguing that they had grossly violated the House rules while quitting their Assembly seats. Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat is representing the Congress party while another Senior Counsel Rajiv Dhavan is arguing on behalf of the JD(S) Party, of which three legislators were disqualified.

Yesterday, a three-member SC Bench presided over by Justice N.V. Ramana had adjourned the hearing for today after the current Karnataka Assembly Speaker told the Court that he was ready to reconsider the matter related to the resignation and disqualification of 17 MLAs.   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching