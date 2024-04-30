Last rites of Sreenivasa Prasad performed with full State honours

April 30, 2024

Mortal remains taken in a procession

Mysore/Mysuru: The mortal remains of Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad (76), who passed away at a Bengaluru Hospital in the wee hours of Monday following multi-organ failure, was taken out in a procession this afternoon from NTM Government School (also called as Maharani Kempananjammanni School) in Ashokapuram of the city, where his body was kept for the public to pay their last respects since yesterday afternoon.

The hearse carrying the coffin passed through several thoroughfares of Ashokapuram located along Manandavadi Road during which thousands of people paid their last respects to the departed leader. The van was stopped for sometime at Ashokapuram 2nd Cross where Prasad was born and brought up and spent his childhood days. Later, the body was brought to the premises of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Cultural Trust located adjacent to Ratna Talkies (now non-existent) opposite Silk factory on Manandavadi Road, where Prasad’s mortal remains were buried as per Buddhist practices and rituals, with full State honours. Prior to the burial, Buddhist monks from different parts of the State rendered prayers and performed rituals.