Last rites of Sreenivasa Prasad performed with full State honours
News, Top Stories

Last rites of Sreenivasa Prasad performed with full State honours

April 30, 2024

Mortal remains taken in a procession

Mysore/Mysuru: The mortal remains of Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad (76), who passed away at a Bengaluru Hospital in the wee hours of Monday following multi-organ failure, was taken out in a procession this afternoon from NTM Government School (also called as Maharani Kempananjammanni School) in Ashokapuram of the city, where his body was kept for the public to pay their last respects since yesterday afternoon.

The hearse carrying the coffin passed through several thoroughfares of Ashokapuram located along Manandavadi Road during which thousands of people paid their last respects to the departed leader. The van was stopped for sometime at Ashokapuram 2nd Cross where Prasad was born and brought up and spent his childhood days. Later, the body was brought to the premises of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Cultural Trust located adjacent to Ratna Talkies (now non-existent) opposite Silk factory on Manandavadi Road, where Prasad’s mortal remains were buried as per Buddhist practices and rituals, with full State honours. Prior to the burial, Buddhist monks from different parts of the State rendered prayers and performed rituals.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching