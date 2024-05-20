Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji working for global welfare: Suttur Seer

May 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that the city’s Avadhoota Datta Peetham Seer Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji is working tirelessly for global welfare and welfare of mankind.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebration of Sri Datta Venkateshwara Kshetra at Dattanagar on Ooty road here yesterday.

Maintaining that divine blessings will help overcome all troubles if one believes in God, Deshikendra Swamiji said that is why the Seer is striving for creating public awareness on belief and trust in God. Pointing out that Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji has earned so much trust that people come to him seeking solutions to their problems, he reiterated that it is important for people to have belief in divinity.

“It is important for man to have faith and trust in God. There can be no suspicions when there is trust. Similarly, there can be no trust where there are suspicions. Having a firm mind and belief in God will help solve many of our problems. But God also gives us trouble to test us. However, the faith in God will help us in overcoming our troubles and tribulations,” Deshikendra Swamiji said.

“The Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee in two years. I wish the Seer a long life and celebration of his 100th birthday,” he added.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in his address, called upon the people to develop the habit of hearing Sahasranama and Suprabhata. Pointing out that Vishnu Sahasranama or Shiva Sahasranama have the power to get etched in the minds of people who hear it regularly, he underlined the need for hearing them daily.

Recalling the growth of Datta Venkateshwara Kshetra over the past 25 years, he called upon the people to develop a generous mind for the society’s welfare.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham Junior Seer Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji said he was delighted to see the devotees thronging

the Kshetra with happiness. Recalling that the Kshetra has a special history, he said that people are eager to know about the programmes and rituals in the Kshetra.

Suttur Mutt Seer felicitated Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji on his 82nd birthday.

Earlier, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji’s Personal Secretary H.V. Prasad delivered the keynote address and read out the growth of the Kshetra over the years.

Mass Satyanarayana Vrata being performed at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Ooty Road in city on Sunday.

Programmes till May 24

As part of the 25th anniversary of Datta Venkateshwara Kshetra several programmes have been organised from today till May 24.

On the first day today (May 20), Homa, other rituals and discourse took place from 7 am. This will be followed by cultural programmes at 6 pm, featuring Dasa Sahitya performance by Mysore artistes. The cultural programmes will be held on all the days till May 24.

Tomorrow (May 21), a Dance- drama on Ramayana will take place at Nada Mantapa.

On May 22, Annamacharya Sankeertane by TTD artistes.

On May 23, Teppotsava will take place.

On May 24, the Seer will lead a Divyanama Sankeertane programme.

On May 25 and 26, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji’s 82nd birthday celebration and the 26th year programme launch will take place at Nada Mantapa starting at 8 am.

Marking the 25th anniversary, the entire Datta Venkateshwara Kshetra has been decorated and illuminated.

Satyanarayana Vrata held

The mass Satyanarayana Vrata was held smoothly at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Ooty road in city on Sunday.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham Junior Pontiff Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji launched the vrata after performance of Ganapathi Homa in the morning. The vrata was performed by Santosh Ghanapaati and his disciples.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji said that human troubles and problems will go away by performing Satyanarayana Vrata. Asserting that there should be both joys and sorrows in a family, he stressed on the need for following the dharma of truth and to do only good things in life.

Noting that the Ashram has many branches across the world, he said that, however, he does not want to leave Mysuru and River Cauvery. Though River Cauvery had less water in the past few months, the copious rainfall in the past fortnight will fill up the river and the problems of the people will get solved.

Marking the celebration, Srichakra Puja and other rituals will take place everyday at the Ashram from today (May 20) till May 28.