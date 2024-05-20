Barricades near Sub-Urban Bus Stand arch cause traffic jams

May 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The efforts of the Traffic Police to regulate vehicles near the arch opposite the Sub-Urban Bus Stand inadvertently resulted in vehicles getting stranded in the rain yesterday.

Devaraja Traffic Police had barricaded both sides of the arch. Vehicles travelling from the Irwin Road side towards Mini Vidhana Soudha were directed to take a left turn, perform a ‘U’ turn at Five Lights Circle, then proceed towards the Sub-Urban Stand before finally taking a left turn towards Mini Vidhana Soudha.

Conversely, motorists heading from Mini Vidhana Soudha towards Irwin Road had to turn left near the arch, then right at the entrance of the Sub-Urban Bus Stand before proceeding forward.

This diversion strategy led to traffic jams near the exit of the Sub-Urban Bus Stand, where buses depart to various destinations. Vehicles were stranded for over 20 minutes, with two-wheeler riders enduring the inconvenience of being stuck in the rain. Given that it was Sunday, vehicular traffic was heavier than usual, particularly near the Sub-Urban Bus Stand. The Traffic Police’s barricading efforts inadvertently contributed to the traffic jams.

Despite the challenging conditions, Traffic Police worked diligently to manage the traffic flow, ensuring a smooth passage for vehicles. Their efforts were commendable as they braved the rains to maintain order on the roads.

However, there were instances of two-wheeler riders displaying reckless behaviour, posing potential risks of accidents. Additionally, KSRTC buses faced difficulties exiting the Sub-Urban Bus Stand due to traffic congestion.