Pre-monsoon rain disrupts normal life

May 20, 2024

Mysuru receives 119 mm of rainfall; IMD predicts heavy rain, thundershowers, gusty winds till May 24

Mysore/Mysuru: Pre-monsoon rainfall has gained momentum, with moderate to heavy rains lashing parts of Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar over the last few days.

Mysuru city experienced heavy rains intermittently throughout the day from 9 am yesterday, resembling the monsoon season in the Malnad region. Thankfully, the temperature was reduced considerably.

Though there was a brief respite, heavy rains resumed at 3 pm for over 45 minutes and continued into the night. As a result, normal weekend life was disrupted, with people stuck in traffic.

Being a holiday due to Sunday, many Mysureans had planned outings with their families and tourists had arrived in the city from neighbouring places. However, their plans were thwarted by the rains, with people hoping for a break in the weather to visit tourist spots. The continuous rains after 3 pm changed the entire scenario, putting a damper on their plans.

The continuous downpour also hit businesses, especially roadside vendors near Dufferin Clock Tower, Sayyaji Rao Road, and Makkaji Chowk, fruit, vegetables, and other traders in Devaraja Market waited for customers until late evening. Those selling chaat and other eatables in the evening also saw minimal business due to the weather.

Houses flooded

Several houses in B.M. Sri Nagar, under Ward 4 in MCC Zone 5, were flooded. The MCC’s Abhaya team rushed to the spot, cleared the clogged drains and ensured the smooth flow of rainwater. Meanwhile, residents of Ashraya Houses in Nachanahalli Palya faced issues with the Underground Drainage (UGD) system, leading to flooding. MCC staff managed to temporarily resolve the problem.

In other low-lying areas like Bharath Nagar, Kurimandi and Kesare, a few houses were also flooded, causing significant inconvenience to residents. The situation was exacerbated by frequent power cuts and disruptions in telephone and internet services. Fortunately, no major damages or loss of life were reported across the city.

A portion of the heritage arch opposite Sub-Urban Bus Stand which was damaged a few months ago, still awaits restoration.

Response efforts

The MCC’s Abhaya teams, along with the Horticulture Division and officials from CESC, are patrolling the city to identify and rectify rain-related problems on the spot. Due to the lack of gusty winds, thunder and lightning, there were no major incidents of tree falls or damage to electric poles. However, a few branches fell in Vidyaranpuram, and the Abhaya-2 team promptly cleared them, ensuring smooth passage for vehicles. Civil and Traffic Police personnel are also patrolling the city to prevent any rain-related issues.

Goods vehicle topples on Ring Road

Heavy rains caused numerous issues for motorists, particularly on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), where parts of the road resembled swimming pools due to accumulated rainwater.

Near IPS Srinivasan Nagar, a goods vehicle toppled on the waterlogged road. Although the driver escaped unhurt, the vehicle sustained damage in the incident.

Fortunately, there were no further problems for other vehicles, confirmed Siddarthanagar Traffic Police.

Low visibility and vehicle issues

The cloudy sky and continuous drizzling resulted in poor visibility, prompting motorists to switch on their headlights to illuminate the road and alert vehicles from the opposite direction.

Some bikes and autorickshaws broke down, with their owners seen pushing them towards repair shops. However, since it was Sunday, most mechanics had closed their shops.

Even few repair shops that typically operated on Sundays remained closed due to rain, leaving vehicle owners to search for alternative repair options. A few mechanics were observed repairing autorickshaws in rain near arch, opposite Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

IMD predicts rains, gusty winds, thunder-showers till May 24

According to data released this morning at 8:30 by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Mysuru received 119 mm rainfall yesterday, Kodagu 71 mm, Mandya 69 mm, and Chamarajanagar 72 mm.

The KSNDMC has issued an orange alert, forecasting that south interior Karnataka is likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.5 mm to 204.5 mm, between May 19 and 21, indicating a surge in pre-monsoon activity. It reported that wet spells and isolated heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, are very likely to continue until May 21.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunder-showers, accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph), in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Kodagu, and Ramanagara districts on May 20 (today), May 21 (tomorrow), and May 22 (Wednesday). This weather pattern is likely to persist until May 24.