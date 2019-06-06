Mysuru temples pray for Rains

Minister D.K. Shivakumar leads prayers at Sri Rishya Shringeshwara Temple in Chikkamagaluru



Mysuru: The sound of Vedic hymns, chanting of mantras accompanied by beating of drums and ringing of bells reverberated from all the Muzarai temples across the State this morning as temples followed the Government directive to conduct pujas and yagnas to appease Rain God Varuna.

The Government, in its move to take any possible measures to end drought, ordered the Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (commonly known as Muzarai Department) to conduct ‘Parjanya Japa’ during Braahmi Muhurtha at all temples within its jurisdiction today.

Accordingly in Mysuru, the rituals were performed at Chamundi Temple atop the Chamundi Hill, Trinayaneshwara Swamy Temple at Mysore Palace premises, Tripurasundari Jwalamukhi Temple at Uthanahalli, Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple, Sriranganathaswamy Temple and Nimishamba Temple at Srirangapatna.

Likewise, pujas were performed at Gunja Narasimhaswamy Temple and Agasthyeshwara Swamy Temple at T. Narasipur, Talakadu Temple and Mudukuthore Temple. There are over 1,500 Muzarai temples in Mysuru district and pujas were performed at prominent temples in district and taluk headquarters.

Chamundeshwari Temple Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dikshit and others performing pujas to appease Rain God Varuna at the Temple atop Chamundi Hill this morning.

At the Chamundi Temple, rituals were led by Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dikshit and pujas began as early as 5 am at the Homa Kunda in temple premises. Rituals started with Ganapathy Puja, Punyaha, Kalasha Sthapane, Agni Janana and Parjanya Japa and concluded with Varuna Homa. All the rituals were held in Braahmi Muhurtha. The ‘Parjanya Japa’ was chanted 108 times.

Rituals across the State were held under the supervision of respective temple Executive Officers and interestingly, Muzarai Department had deputed officers to monitor the pujas. Temples were allowed to take Rs. 10,001 from the donation boxes towards the rituals.

Pujas being performed at Trinayaneshwara Swamy Temple in the Mysore Palace premises this morning.

Elsewhere in the State, pujas were performed at Kigga Shiva Temple in Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru District and Belagavi’s Savadatti (Saundatti) Yellamma Temple. Karnataka Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar offered special pujas at Sri Rishya Shringeshwara Temple in Chikkamagaluru district praying for good rainfall.

The Southwest monsoon — occurring between June and September — brings much of the annual rainfall to Karnataka. In the last two years, monsoon rainfall has been lower than the normal in several parts of the State. The government has also decided to carry out cloud seeding in the last week of this month to bring rain.

Shringeri MLA T.D. Rajegowda, Ministers D.K. Shivakumar and P.T. Parameshwar Naik performing rituals at Rishya Shringeshwara Temple.

About Rishya Shringeshwara temple

At a distance of 10 kms from Sringeri, Kigga is a beautiful village situated on the banks of Nandini River, a tributary of Tunga. Kigga is famous for Rishya Shringeshwara temple. Dedicated to Rishyashrunga, the temple stands on the site where Sage Rishyashrunga was absorbed in the celestial light. Built during Vijayanagara period, the temple houses a linga of a unique shape, with three protuberances resembling horns. There is a belief that if the linga is properly worshipped, famine will be averted. It is said, Sage Rishyashrunga’s advent ended drought in this place.

D.K. Shivakumar performing puja at Rishya Shringeshwara Temple.

Monsoon to hit Kerala today

The Southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala coast today evening or tomorrow. Thunderstorms and bouts of heavy rains may lash parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the next two to three days ahead of the onset of monsoon.

India Met Department (IMD) predicted the onset to happen around June 6 or 7, which is slightly delayed than the normal date of June 1.

An East-West shear zone featuring monsoon turbulence, an essential determinant of strong onset conditions, is likely to develop across extreme South Peninsula from June 5 onwards. This, the IMD said, would lead to favourable conditions for onset of the monsoon, which would be declared once a series of qualifying conditions are met with.

As if an indication to the arrival of monsoon, it has already started raining in Kodagu. South Kodagu, that borders Kerala, has been receiving rains including parts of Virajpet, Ponnampet, Birunani, Balele and other areas.

