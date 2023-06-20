Don’t destroy Chamundi Hill in the name of development 

June 20, 2023

New constructions will erode religious sanctity; commercialise Hill: Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa

Mysore/Mysuru: The administrative approval from the Centre to the holistic development of Chamundi Hill under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs. 45.70 crore, has stirred up activists in the city, who are preparing for a confrontation with the authorities.

There are growing voices against the development where activists have raised concerns about the necessity of undertaking new constructions on Chamundi Hill, considering its ecological fragility.

Addressing a press conference at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city on Sunday, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa has warned against any further constructions on Chamundi Hill as it is gradually transforming into a concrete jungle, eroding its natural beauty. He noted that the development will damage the ecological balance of the Hill and destroy its natural beauty.

The PRASHAD scheme aims to develop Chamundi Hill as a major tourist destination. The plan includes the construction of a number of new facilities, such as mantaps, shopping complexes, concrete steps, paths, railings, fountains and food courts. He argued that these developments will only attract more tourists to the Hill, which will put a strain on its resources and damage the environment.

Proposed development of Mahishasura Statue Circle atop Chamundi Hill.

He raised concerns about the lack of public consultation on the PRASHAD scheme and said that the Government has not properly considered the views of the local community before approving the scheme. Welcoming Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s statement that Chamundi Hill will be preserved ecologically, Bhyrappa said that the Government must halt over-exploitation of the city’s green space.

“The protests against the development of Chamundi Hill have been gaining momentum in the recent months. Activists have held a number of demonstrations and public meetings but unfortunately, the Government has gone ahead approving the project. Any development atop Chamundi Hill must be taken up with public consultation” he said.

“The development will only attract more tourists to the Chamundi Hill, which will put a strain on its resources and damage the environment. These constructions will erode the religious sanctity of the Hill and will commercialise it. The Hill is a valuable asset to the city of Mysuru and it is important to ensure that it is developed in a sustainable manner,” he added.