Jodi Tenginamara Road in Bannimantap cries for immediate attention

June 20, 2023

Residents urge authorities concerned to make spot visit to know the problems

Mysore/Mysuru: The Jodi Tenginamara Road in Bannimantap is in a pathetic state and when the repair works of this road will be taken up is a million dollar question.

This road, from Highway Circle till JSS Medical College Hostel is filled with potholes. Plying of heavy vehicles, light vehicles and two-wheelers on this road daily has damaged the road. Added to this, sewage water overflowing from blocked drains, damaged manholes and slush-filled crater-like potholes have made commuting on this road very difficult. In the absence of footpaths, pedestrians are forced to walk on this road risking their lives from speeding vehicles.

The road in front of the burial grounds is filled with potholes that are filled with sewage water from clogged drains which is emanating foul smell forcing residents of the nearby JnNURM houses to close the doors and windows of their houses to prevent foul smell. Also, there is Indira Canteen close by where hundreds of people come to have food. Foul smell from stagnant sewage water is causing problems to them.

The problem doubles whenever it rains as rain water forms a lake on this road. There is a huge drain passing across this road but provisions are not made to allow rain water to flow into the big drain. This drain is also filled with weeds, overgrown bushes and garbage, which is hindering the smooth flow of sewage water.

While proceeding towards JSS Medical College Hostel on this road, a part of the road has been badly damaged and rain water gets collected in it. With heavy vehicles passing frequently, rain water gets scattered on this road and gets mixed with mud and dust forming slush, which is very slippery thus making it difficult for many two-wheeler riders to pass on this road.

Also, there is a manhole in the middle of the road which gets damaged and collapses frequently due to passing of heavy vehicles over it. A resident said that the manhole has been repaired more than four times in three months and every time it gets damaged, new manhole is constructed at the same spot only to get damaged again and again. It is common sense to shift the manhole to the side of the road to prevent regular damage to it which is not being done.

With Jodi Tenginamara Burial Grounds situated on this road, at least five to six bodies are brought to this burial ground for last rites every day and even the dead bodies may curse the authorities for the bad state of this road.

Though officers and elected representatives go on study tour to learn about maintenance of roads and waste management to other States, they have neither bothered to visit this road nor have they taken any steps to get this road repaired, said another resident.

The residents and traders on this road have urged the authorities concerned to at least take a ride or drive on this road to know about the problem faced by the public.