Accidents on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road: Shrubs cleared, tree branches pruned, road humps being laid at black spots
News

June 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To set right any wrong, does it cost a life? It seems to be yes, if gone by the turn of actions being taken by the authorities concerned, who were in deep slumber till 11 people including 10 tourists from Ballari were killed in a ghastly road accident near Kurubur village on Mysuru- T. Narasipur Road recently.

The accidents are attributed to the visibility related issues especially at curves, due to dense growth of weeds and shrubs on the either side of this busy road, making it difficult for the vehicle drivers to manoeuvre the wheels with ease sometimes.

The authorities concerned are laying scientific speed breakers (road humps) at black spots on this stretch of the road. The tree branches near Duddagere that were stretching up to the road have been pruned. As the road is quite slopy, before elevating after a few metres of distance, it becomes difficult to notice oncoming vehicles, resulting in accident at times. Humps are being laid at such slopy areas.

The locals had brought this to the notice of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Officers, pointing at the tree branches and shrubs and lack of road humps causing accidents.

Following the measures being taken by authorities concerned, the locals are heaving a sigh of relief over the response of the authorities at last.

