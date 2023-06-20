Yoga Day-2023 at Mysore Palace tomorrow: Preparations underway in city

June 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the 9th International Day of Yoga to be celebrated tomorrow at Mysore Palace, preparations have intensified with the Yoga Federation of Mysore stepping up its efforts.

The Federation is expecting over 12,000 people to take part in the event organised by the District Administration and Zilla Panchayat in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush.

The 45-minute session will feature a variety of yoga activities, including asanas, pranayama and meditation. The organisers have arranged breakfast for over 8,000 participants.

The event is being organised to promote the benefits of Yoga and to encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It is also a chance to showcase Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage and its commitment to promoting Yoga and wellness.

Over 10 small demonstration stages will be erected across the Palace premises where trainers will guide the participants and the actual stage of the mass Yoga will be set up by this evening. All the participants have been asked to report at the Palace entrances at 5 am.

Entries will be permitted at 6 am — at Varaha Gate, Balarama Gate, Karikallu Thotti Gate, and Jayarama Gate — and the stage programme will start from 6.15 am till 7 am and the Yoga sessions will start at 7 am and will end at 7.45 am.

According to organisers, rice-bath will be provided for breakfast with arrangements for drinking water and toilet facilities. Participants have been asked to bring their own water bottles.

The Pourakarmikas from the Mysuru City Corporation will assemble at the venue in the wee hours and take charge of cleanliness while the Health Department staff too will be present at the venue. Waste collection bins have been kept at the venue so that participants do not litter the surroundings with food plates and water glasses. Parking arrangements have been made and have been communicated with the Yoga participants.

As part of the Yoga Federation of Mysore, other institutions that are participating in the event and who are sending their volunteers include Sri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi, Bharat Swabhiman Trust, Patanjali Yoga Samithi, Mysuru Yoga Sports Foundation, GSS Yogic Research Foundation and JSS Educational institutions.

According to the organisers, the Yoga performance will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah by Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Ministers Dinesh Gundurao and K. Venkatesh.

Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Pontiff Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhootha Datta Peetha, Mysuru, Fr. Rev. Arul Selvakumar of Suntikoppa St. Antony’s Church and Janab Tajmul Tanveer of Jamat-e-Islam will be the other guests.