‘Rocking Star’ Yash, family go on safari at Nagarahole forest

June 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sandalwood actor ‘Rocking Star’ Yash, his actress wife Radhika Pandit and family members went on a safari at Dammankatte in Nagarahole National Park yesterday.

Yash and Radhika Pandit, along with their children and Yash’s parents, went on a safari in the morning and enjoyed the wildlife. The others on safari were delighted to see actor couple Yash and Radhika from close quarters.

The Yash’s family members were happy over sighting elephant, deer and other animals.

They are camping at Orange Country Resort near Beeramballi in Kabini backwaters and will be staying even today.

They are also expected to go on another round of safari in the forest as they couldn’t sight tiger, it is said.