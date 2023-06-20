‘Hasiru Mysuru – Laksha Vruksha’ campaign: Saplings distributed

June 20, 2023

Environment forms basis for mankind, says Suttur Seer

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said, no one should make any attempts to destroy nature and environment, which the mankind depends upon.

He was speaking at a programme organised by H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga to distribute 15,000 saplings as part of ‘Hasiru Mysuru – Laksha Vruksha’ campaign at the Nursery on Mysuru-Nanjangud Main Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that man needs many facilities, the Swamiji said though trees have to be cut down for formation of residential layouts, the trees should be cut only if absolutely necessary.

Noting that man needs fresh air for living which can be got only by greenery, the Seer observed that nothing can be produced artificially. He reiterated that no one should come forward to destroy natural wealth that is granted only by the almighty.

Stressing on the need for everyone to develop an environmental sense, he said that each one should plant at least a couple of saplings around their homes every year and also take care of them until they grow into trees.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Dr. M. Malathi Priya said that growing trees is not the responsibility of the Forest Department alone. It is the responsibility of every citizen to grow trees, she said and sought public co-operation for making Mysuru a green city in three years.

Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) Jana Jagruthi Vedike Regional Director Vivek V. Pais lamented that the Forest Department has hiked the price of saplings and was now charging Rs. 15 to Rs. 23 per sapling. Noting that the price is on a higher side, he wanted the Department to sell saplings at Rs. 5, which was the price earlier.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, in his address, said that H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga has been carrying out the greening campaign for the last five years in Mysuru. Pointing out that the Balaga thus far has distributed 70,000 saplings, he said that 15,000 are being distributed now and several organisations have taken up the responsibility of nurturing them. As a result, 95 percent of the planted saplings have survived, he added.

Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna, lauding the environmental concerns of H.V. Rajeev, said that it has become the nature of man to crave for more even though he has everything and this is one of the primary reasons for environmental destruction, with indiscreet cutting down of trees.

Pointing out that MUDA should come up with a policy of asking layout developers to plant as many saplings as the number of trees to be cut down for the formation of layouts, he called upon the citizens to join in activities for preservation of ecology and environment.

On the occasion, Environment promoters — former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, Kumar, Ashok, Leela Shivakumar and former ZAK Member Gokul Govardhan — were felicitated.

Senior Journalist Hariprakash Konemane and others were present at the programme.