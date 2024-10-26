Lokayukta probe into MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam:  CM’s wife avoids media for ‘secretive’ questioning ?

October 26, 2024

Notice to CM likely after Deepavali

Mysuru: In a surprising twist to the ongoing Lokayukta investigation into the 50:50 site allotment by MUDA, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, appeared at the Mysuru Lokayukta Office for the first time yesterday for questioning. However, it was an appearance so discreet that not a single media outlet captured her visit. Despite her high-profile status, Parvathi has remained entirely out of the public eye until now.

Based on credible information that former MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar would appear for questioning, a large media contingent had gathered outside the Lokayukta Office from early morning. Photographers and reporters camped out, hoping to capture the officials’ arrivals. Yet, by midday, both ex-Commissioners were still a no-show.

Meanwhile, Parvathi arrived at 10 am and quietly departed after a three-hour session around 1 pm. It was only later, through trusted sources and a confirmation from Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, that reporters learned of her presence. This unanticipated visit went undetected even though media representatives had been stationed outside the office all morning — a significant oversight.

Sources have informed Star of Mysore that during her questioning, Parvathi clarified that she had applied a whitener on lines in her letter submitted to MUDA concerning the allotment of compensatory sites. She stated that there was an error in the letter and that she used the whitener to correct it. However, Parvathi further admitted that she could not recall the specific mistake that made her apply the whitener.

In earlier questioning sessions, high-profile figures like J. Devaraju (land owner), B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy (Parvathi’s brother) and Congress MP Kumar Naik (former Mysuru DC), also summoned for questioning, were easily spotted and photographed by waiting reporters.

Yet Parvathi, not breaking her public silence on one of the State’s most controversial cases, managed to evade the media’s lens altogether — a move that has sparked fresh intrigue around the MUDA scam.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that Lokayukta officials are preparing to issue summons to the first accused in the case, CM Siddaramaiah.

The officers are currently verifying the statements provided by Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, who is the second accused in the matter. Once the procedural work is complete, a notice will be issued to CM Siddaramaiah to appear before the Lokayukta.

CM Siddaramaiah is expected to be questioned after Deepavali. The Special Court for MLAs/MPs has directed the Lokayukta to submit a report by Dec. 24.

The law applies equally to all

In any case, if a suspect (or accused) receives a notice from the investigating officer, they must appear before them. The status or position of the accused, however high they might be, is not considered. If the accused is in severe ill-health and unable to attend the Police Station for questioning, they must submit a medical certificate. Similarly, if the accused is elderly and unable to move, only then are investigating officers allowed by law to go to their location for questioning and record their statements. Today, it was surprising to see on visual media that CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, appeared for questioning at the Mysuru Lokayukta Office. However, no visuals of Parvathi’s presence were shown by the media, which also surprised me.— B.B. Ashok Kumar, Retired ACP