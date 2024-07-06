‘MUDA must pay Rs. 130 crore to CM’s wife’

July 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: On the specific case of land allotment to the Chief Minister’s wife, KPCC Spokesperson Lakshmana said that the sites were handed over when the BJP was in power in the State.

“MUDA had developed sites on Parvathi’s three-acre-sixteen-guntas land near the Ring Road in Kesare. The land was purchased by the CM’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna, who had gifted it to his sister (the CM’s wife),” Lakshmana said.

MUDA developed sites on that land and distributed them. Later, MUDA agreed to give Siddaramaiah’s wife 50 percent of the developed sites, he added.

The 14 sites granted to the CM’s wife in Vijayanagar, in place of the land at Kesare, will cost Rs. 30 crore. If one calculates the land rates at Kesare when MUDA acquired it (Rs. 2,000 per square foot), its value stands at Rs. 30 crore, he claimed.

Lakshmana stated that if one calculates the current land prices at Kesare, it costs Rs. 2,788 per square foot. According to these rates, the value of the CM’s wife’s land would amount to Rs. 43 crore.

“If there is any lapse on the part of MUDA, the originally acquired land at Kesare must be returned to the CM’s wife. However, under the law brought by the Centre, if MUDA cannot return the land, three times the compensation amounting to Rs. 130 crore must be provided to the CM’s wife,” he said.