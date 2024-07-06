AI tools streamline writing, enhance flow of language

July 6, 2024

Session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem at Mysuru Literature Festival-2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Using technology can augment your potential and improve productivity. It helps structure sentences, ensuring clarity and coherence. It’s not just about avoiding typos or spelling mistakes; it’s about enhancing your overall writing flow, said panellist Dr. Navin Patel.

The event is being organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust, with the support of Mysuru Book Clubs-2015.

Dr. Navin Patel is the Convener (Information Technology) of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru and is also Associate Vice-President at Infosys Mysuru. He was in session with Rajesh Ramachander, Head of Technology – Copperpod Digital. He is a Deep Tech professional, driven to solve complex business problems and impact lives.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Al Ecosystem – To provide a comprehensive understanding of Al and the Internet of Things (IoT) and their relevance to both general and business communities’ at the 8th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival-2024 at Hotel Southern Star this morning.

“Advanced tools assist in structuring sentences with precision, ensuring clarity and coherence throughout your writing. They provide more than just spell-checking; they actively contribute to refining your overall writing flow. By offering suggestions on sentence structure, word choice, and grammar, these tools empower you to express your ideas more effectively,” he opined.

Improves quality of work

“These tools streamline the writing process, allowing you to focus more on crafting compelling narratives or persuasive arguments rather than getting bogged down by technical details. Ultimately, integrating technology into your writing workflow not only improves the quality of your work but also enhances your efficiency as a writer,” Dr. Navin Patel added.

On the thought processes involved in writing, he said, “If I wake up at 3 am, I would like to reflect on topics in my mind. Even though authors draw inspiration from their life experiences, they also develop story ideas based on their thought processes. Starting from the beginning, you might outline a high-level plot, which isn’t mere pleasure. Genuine authors draw inspiration from their life experiences,” he noted.

In his comments, Rajesh Ramachander opined that once an AI tool begins to produce content based on inputs, it relies on internal intelligence to determine appropriate actions based on specific situations.

“This process must comply with regulatory standards, such as those set by the European regulatory bodies. Rigorous testing occurs during the development and deployment of AI models. For authors and writers, leveraging AI’s capabilities can offer valuable tools. This includes tapping into vast data and utilising language model capabilities to enhance writing. However, there’s always a consideration of ethical use and the ongoing debate about whether AI might one day surpass human intelligence,” he added.