Statewide protest against Congress Government’s ‘maladministration’: Union Minister to launch BJP’s Janaakrosha Yatra in Mysuru  

April 7, 2025

16-day campaign from today to conclude on May 3

Mysuru: Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government of rampant corruption, price rise, minorities appeasement, diversion of SC/ST funds, breakdown of law and order, maladministration etc., the State BJP Unit has launched a nearly month-long (covering 16 days) massive ‘Janaakrosha Yatra’ from Mysuru this afternoon.

The first leg of the yatra, which will take place from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, commences with BJP workers taking out a padayatra from the Central Post Office Junction (Nehru Circle) on Ashoka Road to Town Hall in the heart of the city this afternoon, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expected to launch the Yatra.

Ahead of the BJP Yatra, many prominent roads, junctions, circles and other public places on all roads leading to the venue were dotted with party flags, flexes, banners, cut-outs etc., welcoming the leaders and wishing the Yatra a huge success.

The Padayatra, after passing through the main streets in the vicinity, will culminate at Town Hall premises where the BJP leaders will address a massive rally.

Local party leaders were seen appealing the public to attend in large numbers. After the rally, the Yatra will move to neighbouring Chamarajanagar District later in the day.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements all around the venue to ensure Law and Order during the course of BJP ‘Janaakrosha Yatra’ .

Prior to the start of the Yatra, the party leaders and workers will offer prayer to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Opposition Leader in the State Assembly R. Ashok, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy and other prominent party leaders of the district will take part.

On the first day today, the padayatra will march from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar later in the day.

Tomorrow (Apr. 8), the second day of the first leg, the Yatra will be taken out in Mandya and Hassan; on Apr. 9 at Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada; on Apr. 10 at Udupi and Chikkamagalur; on Apr. 11 at Uttara Kannada and will conclude on Apr. 12 at Shivamogga.

The second leg of the Yatra covering three days (Apr. 16 to 18) will take place at Belagavi and Hubballi on Apr. 16; at Bagalkot and Vijayapura on Apr. 17 and Kalaburagi and Bidar on Apr. 18.

The third leg of the Yatra covering five days (Apr. 21 to 25) will be held at Davanagere and Haveri on Apr. 21; Gadag and Koppal on Apr. 22; Yadgir and Raichur on Apr. 23; Ballari and Vijayanagar on Apr. 24 and Chitradurga and Tumakuru on Apr. 25.

The fourth and final leg of the mega Yatra will take place on Apr. 27 and May 3. The Yatra will be held at Kolar and Chikkaballapur on Apr. 27 and will conclude on May 3 with rallies at Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara.

During the Yatra, the BJP will highlight the maladministration of the State Congress Government and the plight of the common man who is burdened with soaring inflation and increasing prices of essential commodities, taxes, services, utilities etc.

Yesterday, Opposition Leader in the Assembly Ashok and Opposition Leader in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy released the poster of the Yatra in Bengaluru.