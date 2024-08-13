Form Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike

August 13, 2024

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda submits memorandum to CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysuru city growing rapidly, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to upgrade Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) into Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike (BMMP) and to include layouts on city outskirts in the Palike.

GTD presented a memorandum in this regard to the Chief Minister during Dasara High Power Committee meeting held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru yesterday.

In his memorandum, GTD said that Mysuru is growing at a fast pace and there is an increase in population in villages of Mysuru taluk coming within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Most of these layouts have been developed and as part of improving the infrastructure, these layouts must be brought under the MCC limits. Likewise, the layouts in villages that adjoin these developed layouts must also be brought under the purview of the MCC, he said adding that doing so will help in better amenities and infrastructure.

Pointing out that Under Sections 4 and 500 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act-1976, there is a provision for inclusion or exclusion of some City Municipal Councils (CMCs), Town Panchayats (TPs) and Gram Panchayat (GP) areas in big cities, the MLA said that the boundary of the BMMP must be drawn, during which the ward delimitation done in 2018 must be taken into consideration. Currently, the MCC has an area of 86.31 sq.kms, he added.

Continuing, GTD said that as per the ward delimitation of 2018, which is approved by the Government, some villages located in Hootagalli CMC, Rammanahalli and Srirampura TP areas, come under the MCC jurisdiction. As per a Government Notification, MCC Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 20 covering Hebbal area, come under Hootagalli CMC, while Ward No.35 (Sathagalli) comes under Rammanahalli Town Panchayat (TP) and Ward No.65 (Srirampura) comes under Srirampura Town Panchayat, he noted.

GTD further said he has learnt that a proposal has been sent by Hootagalli CMC, Rammanahalli and Srirampura TP Offices to the Government seeking to leave out areas that come under MCC limits as per the Government approved Ward Delimitation Map of 2018.

He pointed out that as per the Ward Delimitation Map of 2018, the MCC currently has 86.31 sq.km area under its jurisdiction while Alanahalli Gram Panchayat has 5.69 sq.kms area, Siddalingapura GP has 14.70 sq.kms, Hootagalli CMC has 29.70 sq.kms, Bogadi Town Panchayat has 35.50 sq.kms, Srirampura TP has 17.84 sq.kms, Rammanahalli TP has 22.11 sq.kms and Yelwal GP has 20.76 sq.kms. All these areas add up to 187.01 sq.kms and the BMMP can be formed with a total area of 273.32 sq.kms, which also includes the MCC’s 86.31 sq.kms, he argued.

He further argued that the inclusion of Chamundi Hill, Alanahalli, Yelwal and Siddalingapura GPs, Hootagalli CMC, Bogadi, Srirampura and Rammanahalli Town Panchayats in the BMMP, will certainly help in planned and organised growth of the city, in providing better civic amenities and overall improvement of infrastructure.