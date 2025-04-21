Tributes to Om Prakash

April 21, 2025

Mysuru: Law Guide Foundation had organised a programme at a private hotel in city this morning to pay tribute to former DGP Om Prakash, who was found murdered last evening in Bengaluru.

Retired SP Rajendra Prasad, who spoke, said “Om Prakash was not just a senior Police officer; he was a father figure to many of us. His knowledge of law and order, coupled with his mentoring spirit, left a lasting impression. At Karnataka Police Academy, he trained hundreds with patience and discipline. It’s disheartening that he had to face such a tragic end.”

Retired Dy.SP R. Girijesh highlighted Om Prakash’s support for the Law Guide Foundation and recalled his generosity during his tenure as DGP.

“When the Retired Police Officers’ Association sought support, he arranged for release of Rs. 10 crore. He often reminded us that though the Police serve society tirelessly, they must not forget their own families.”

Mysore Bar Association President Lokesh described the late DGP as “a humble and down-to-earth individual who always encouraged juniors.”

Among those present were Bar Association former President Ramamurthy, ‘Law Guide’ Editor H.N. Venkatesh, businessman Abhishek Hegde, BJP leader Shambhu Hemant, Inspector Purushotham and advocates Nagaraju and Jaishankar.