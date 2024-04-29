What a Waste!

April 29, 2024

Precious water going down the drain

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as people in Mysuru and surrounding places face drinking water problems, a few people are wasting precious water despite authorities time and again requesting the residents to use water judiciously.

Incidents of people wasting gallons of water in the name of watering the plants in the garden and cleaning their courtyards are common in the city. People are even seen wasting drinking water using the same for washing their vehicles.

Currently, Mysuru is supplied with 300 MLD of water daily, drawn through different sources. Around 70-80 MLD is being wasted by washing courtyards and vehicles, not turning off the taps and leakages in the pipelines. Despite, Karnataka facing severe drought owing to monsoon failure, people involved in wasting water have attracted a lot of criticism from the informed citizens who have demanded authorities to impose hefty fines on those involved.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) should create awareness on judicious use of water along with informing about consequences for not following the instructions.

“Currently, the MCC is supplying water to households only for drinking purpose. The supply to commercial and non-domestic usage has been stopped. We have also initiated steps to prevent leakage of water in pipelines,” said Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) Executive Engineer Ashwin.

He also said that action would be taken against those involved in wasting water. Ashwin has also informed the public to contact VVWW Control Room on Mob: 94498 41196 to complain about wastage of water.