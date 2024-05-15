CESC incurs Rs. 2.05 crore loss

May 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited has incurred losses estimated at a whopping Rs. 2.05 crore, with the rain and wind wreaking a havoc in the district in the recent days.

Starting from May 3, the onset of pre-monsoon rain till recently, heavy downpour was witnessed both in urban and rural parts of Mysuru, a total of 875 electric poles have come crashing down, while 85 transformers and 14 km length of electric wires have damaged, explaining the extent of damages.

Suneel Kumar, Superintending Engineer of CESC, told Star of Mysore: “In Mysuru city alone, a total of 372 electric poles and 75 transformers have got damaged with the losses estimated at Rs. 1.28 crore. Taluk wise, 79 electric poles are damaged in Nanjangud, 174 electric poles and six transformers in T. Narasipur, 80 electric poles and two transformers in Hunsur, 55 electric poles and two transformers in H.D. Kote, 41 electric poles in Sargur, nine electric poles in K.R. Nagar, 15 electric poles in Saligrama and 49 electric poles in Periyapatna. The total loss is estimated at Rs. 2,05,25,000.”

He attributed the damages mainly to the tree fall as the velocity of wind during pre-monsoon will be high. The heavy trees give away during the wind and uproot, falling on the electric line, bringing down the electric poles. The poles are of quality with stipulated standard, but the trees cause the trouble.

He also reiterated that, the extent of damages suffered due to the heavy rain and wind on May 3 was more. Since then, the works on axing weak and tall tree branches affecting electric line, are taken up in coordination with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).