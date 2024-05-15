Rain woes? Call helpline
News, Top Stories

Rain woes? Call helpline

May 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following heavy rains affecting the district in recent days, the District Administration has established Helpline centres within the Urban Local Body limits across the region. These centres will address various issues including floods, property damage, drinking water shortages, UGD problems, tree falls and uprooted electric poles.

Public may reach out and lodge their grievances or complaints with designated officials to resolve rain-related and civic problems. These Helpline centres aim to streamline communication channels and provide timely assistance to residents during adverse weather conditions. Below are the contact details of officials overseeing different areas:

  • Mysuru Office Number: 0821-2001931.
  • Nanjangud CMC Commissioner: S. Nanjundaswamy (98445-32502)
  • Hunsur CMC Commissioner: Sharmila (70227-73424)
  • Hootagalli CMC Commissioner: B.N. Chandrashekar (98805-31555).
  • K.R. Nagar TMC Commissioner: Hemanth S. Dolle (94499-87940).
  • Bannur TMC Commissioner: Hemantharaju (94484-33142).
  • T. Narasipur TMC Commissioner: B.K. Vasanthakumari (63602-81580).
  • Periyapatna TMC Commissioner: K.U. Muthappa (99028-80630).
  • H.D. Kote TMC Commissioner: P. Suresh (88849-53484)
  • Saragur Town Panchayat Commissioner: S.S. Manjunath (98441-58823).
  • Bogadi Town Panchayat Commissioner: C. Kuriakose (94816-53370).
  • Kadakola Town Panchayat Commissioner: M.C. Nagarathna (94820-58483).
  • Srirampura Town Panchayat Commissioner: M.K. Suresh (94819-15838).
  • Rammanahalli Town Panchayat Commissioner: S.D. Narasimhamurthy (99646-47243).
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching