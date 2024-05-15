Rain woes? Call helpline

May 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following heavy rains affecting the district in recent days, the District Administration has established Helpline centres within the Urban Local Body limits across the region. These centres will address various issues including floods, property damage, drinking water shortages, UGD problems, tree falls and uprooted electric poles.

Public may reach out and lodge their grievances or complaints with designated officials to resolve rain-related and civic problems. These Helpline centres aim to streamline communication channels and provide timely assistance to residents during adverse weather conditions. Below are the contact details of officials overseeing different areas: