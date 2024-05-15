Kidnap case: Out of jail, Revanna offers special puja at Chamundi Hill Temple

May 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister H.D. Revanna, who was released on bail from Parapanna Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday, visited Goddess Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi Hill here later in the night.

Revanna, accompanied by party leaders like former Ministers C.S. Puttaraju and S.R. Mahesh, MLC C.N. Manjegowda and former Mayor and BJP leader Sandesh Swamy, offered special puja to the presiding deity, at around 8.30 pm.

The priests also performed archane in the name of all the family members of Revanna on the occasion. Revanna, who meditated for about 10 minutes in the temple premises, sought the blessings of the divine to come out unscathed from the difficult situation.

It may be mentioned that Revanna, the sitting JD(S) MLA of Holenarasipura, was arrested on charges of kidnapping one of the victims of sexual abuse allegedly at the hands of his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, after a case in this connection was registered at KR Nagar Police Station in Mysuru district.

Following his arrest on May 4 by Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the case of sex scandal allegedly involving his son Prajwal, Revanna had been remanded to SIT custody till May 8.

He was later sent to judicial custody and had to spend six days behind bars till the court granted him bail on May 13.