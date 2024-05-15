Sex scandal: Prajwal Revanna to return from abroad tonight?

May 15, 2024

Bengaluru: Following the release of his father H.D. Revanna from jail on a conditional bail, speculations are rife yet again over Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna flying back to the country from abroad post midnight today.

After the case of serial sexual abuse allegedly involving Prajwal came to light with the pen drive of voyeuristic acts recorded in the videos were allegedly circulated in Hassan and other districts on the eve of LS elections held on Apr. 26, Prajwal is believed to have flown abroad with the help of his Diplomatic Visa.

The speculations this time on his possible arrival have gained ground, with a copy of return ticket of Lufthansa Airline booked from a travel agency in Haryana emerging on media.

According to the ticket booked in the name of ‘Revanna Prajwal’, the flight departs Munich in Germany at IST 2 pm and arrives in Bengaluru (at Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIAL), Devanahalli) at 12.30 post midnight.

Soon after his arrival, SIT personnel who are stationed at KIAL will be taking him into their custody to fulfil the formalities of his arrest.

Since then, there have been several instances hinting at his possible return to the country with SIT personnel keeping an eye on arrivals at KIAL.

It may be mentioned that SIT has already issued a lookout notice for Prajwal, besides a’Blue Corner’ notice issued by Interpol.

It is also said that the flight ticket has been cancelled again and he may return to the country only after the results of LS polls are out on June 4.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded Prime Minister Modi to make all efforts to bring back Prajwal, who fled the country after sexual abuse allegations surfaced against him.