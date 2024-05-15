Kergalli Lake needs urgent rejuvenation

May 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The deteriorating condition of Kergalli Lake, situated near Kergalli’s Sri Siddarameshwara Temple, has raised concerns among the residents due to pollution and poor maintenance.

The influx of drain water and pollutants from nearby residential areas like Rishab Layout has contaminated the Lake, resulting in an overgrowth of algae, weeds and fungus.

Despite repeated complaints from residents to the authorities concerned about the Lake’s deplorable state, there has been no improvement. The recent heavy rainfall has further exacerbated the situation, causing the Lake to reach its capacity.

Concerned residents fear that any breach in the Lake, especially during heavy rains in the coming months could lead to contaminated water entering their homes, posing significant health risks.

In response to these concerns, residents have urged the Bogadi Town Panchayat and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials to expedite the process of Lake rejuvenation and cleaning to avert a potential crisis.

They emphasise the urgent need for action to restore the Lake’s health and prevent further deterioration of the surrounding environment.

Addressing the issue, Bogadi Town Panchayat officials have stated their intention to introduce mosquito larva-eating fish into the Lake once MUDA undertakes the cleaning process to eliminate dirt and pollution.

This proposed solution aims to address the mosquito infestation issue while the broader restoration efforts are underway.

Efforts to save Kergalli Lake from its current state highlight the importance of community involvement and coordinated action between local authorities and residents to preserve natural water bodies and mitigate environmental hazards.